Steph, Draymond erupt for JK's layup for career-high in Warriors' win

Steph Curry and Draymond Green looked like proud parents at the end of the Warriors' 99-93 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

The Warriors stars had good reason.

Jonathan Kuminga capped a breakout night at Chase Center with a tough layup to give him a career-high 33 points.

Kuminga's bucket with 16.9 seconds remaining in regulation gave the Warriors a five-point lead. As the Rockets called a timeout, Curry and Green jumped off the bench and sprinted toward the fourth-year pro.

Career-high 33 for JK 😮‍💨



pic.twitter.com/ipW1G2Za9m — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 6, 2024

Roughly 15 minutes after the Warriors snapped their five-game losing streak, Curry -- nursing bilateral knee tendinitis -- celebrated Kuminga's clinching layup with a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Take over then 🙌🏽 https://t.co/2DSyE1S45r — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 6, 2024

Fresh off his career night, Kuminga was asked about his final layup by NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke, Monte Poole and Festus Ezeli on "Warriors Postgame Live."

"It was a very big moment," Kuminga said. "I was a little nervous. I really wanted to go get that ball and just having Draymond and Steph supporting you, telling you 'Go get the ball,' the whole team was behind me, telling 'Go get the ball, just be confident, take your time.' And I think that boosted my energy and my confidence to go out there and make a play."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Warriors needed a big game from Kuminga and that's exactly what they got.

The 22-year-old has struggled this season, but Thursday night's performance is a reminder of what Kuminga is capable of.

The Warriors are hoping Kuminga can build off his career night.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast