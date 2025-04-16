Steph hilariously had ‘nice' request for Draymond after 3-point miss

"You're not that guy, pal."

For the record, that's not what Steph Curry told Draymond Green in the final minutes of the Warriors' 121-116 NBA Play-In Tournament win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at Chase Center, but it's somewhat close to the general message Golden State's superstar had for his longtime teammate in one particular moment.

What Curry told Green after the veteran forward missed a corner 3-pointer with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter was much nicer and more respectful, and Green understood and appreciated his teammate's plea.

Green spoke to reporters after the game and was asked how special it was to see Curry ignite the Warriors' offense down the stretch by scoring the team's final 10 points of the game, and revealed what his sharpshooting teammate told him after his 3-point miss.

"It was even more special for me to see, because when I shot that three in the corner, he very nicely told me it wasn't time for me to shoot," Green told reporters. "He came over to me saying 'Hey man, we've got to get into [a certain action we call that we like to run]' and I was like 'Alright, no problem.' Like, that was a very nice way of telling me, 'don't shoot right now.' No problem, I got him the ball the next play and he hits a three."

Curry, as Green mentioned, buried a clutch 3-pointer approximately one minute later in the game that gave the Warriors a 114-109 lead with 1:50 remaining.

DRAYMOND TO STEPH FOR THREE 👌 pic.twitter.com/zn42mIMRK8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2025

All's well that ends well.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

While Green might not have been 'that guy' that Curry and the Warriors wanted shooting 3-pointers at that specific moment, he certainly is more than capable of hitting a clutch shot, or two, or three, when the team needs them most.

However, sometimes it's best to let Curry take over and do what he does best. And Green would agree.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast