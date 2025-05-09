Draymond Green

Injured Steph Curry calms down upset Draymond Green after Game 2 technical foul

By Ali Thanawalla

Steph Curry isn't playing Thursday night at Target Center, but he still found a way to help the Warriors.

Early in the second quarter of the Western Conference semifinal Game 2 between the Warriors and the Timberwolves, Draymond Green picked up a dead-ball technical foul for hitting Naz Reid after a foul was called on the Minnesota big man.

Green was incredulous over the technical foul and was close to picking up another when Curry stepped in to calm down his longtime teammate.

Green now has five technical fouls during these playoffs, putting him two away from an automatic one-game suspension.

Per the Associated Press' Josh Dubow, Green has far and away the most NBA playoff technical fouls since 2013.

With Curry out for at least two more games, the Warriors need Green to lead by example, and a big part of that is keeping his composure.

