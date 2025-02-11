Why Steph is ‘dream' NBA player for commissioner Silver

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Bonta Hill and Dalton Johnson at 4 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Steph Curry has done as good of a job growing and representing the game of basketball as he could have throughout his 16 NBA seasons.

For commissioner Adam Silver, the Warriors superstar is a gift.

Silver joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Markus" on Tuesday morning ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco and was asked to describe what comes to his mind when he thinks about basketball in the Bay Area.

"Most recently, I think championships," Silver said. "I think about the Chase Center and everything Joe Lacob and Peter Guber have done since taking over the organization. Of course, I'm always focused on Steph's who's a commissioner's dream. In addition to being an incredible player, just a pleasure to deal with and does amazing things in the community. So many positive stories have come out of your community over the years."

Curry not only represents the Warriors and basketball in the Bay Area, but is one of the best global ambassadors Silver could have inherited when he took over in 2014.

"[He] makes my job easy, honestly," Silver added. "He travels in the offseason, he goes everywhere. I think he plays, most importantly, with real joy. In addition to the success he's had, he's so relatable as a player. I think a part, not suggesting he's small, but he's not a giant like a lot of NBA players, so I think kids really relate to him. I actually think the growth we've seen in women's basketball is directly connected to Steph, too, because he plays below the rim. He plays a very relatable style of basketball.

"I think also there's the sense, too, from kids, because of his work ethic, the harder you work the better you're going to be as opposed to things you can't control, like size. I think Steph has been responsible for a surge in growth and participation. It's not just a Bay Area or a U.S. phenomenon, it's clearly global. And those images of him, kids have smartphones all over the world now, so wherever you are, people know who he is. He's one of the most famous people on the planet at this point."

Curry had his fair share of doubters in the early years of his career as an undersized point guard, but overcame his physical obstacles, including early career ankle injuries, and has exceeded just about everyone's expectations.

And likely his own, as well.

