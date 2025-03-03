Kerr recalls hilarious reaction to Steph's dunk in Warriors-76ers

Steve Kerr has witnessed most of Steph Curry's NBA dunks, and the Warriors coach didn't want to see Saturday's attempt late in Golden State's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before Monday's Warriors game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center, Kerr recalled his reaction to Curry's dunk, which the 16-year NBA veteran declared his last ever.

"He told me he saw an angle of it from underneath the basket and he saw me in the background doing this total body language thing, like sticking my leg in the air, like 'Please make it' type thing and he was cracking up laughing," Kerr told reporters. "I don't even remember doing that, but yeah, as soon as I saw him go, I'm just like shaking my head like 'Please don't do this.'

"I think it had about a 50/50 shot of going in, maybe 40/60."

Curry barely got the ball over the rim, and he joked after Saturday's game that it took him everything in his body to jump that high.

While Kerr would prefer if Curry had laid the ball in, he has to give the soon-to-be 37-year-old the freedom to make his own decisions on the court.

"He did," Kerr said when told Curry squeaked the ball over the rim. "He did but I've seen him miss those and … we needed that hoop, but … thing I always say about Steph is … you can't have it both ways. You can't have him just toe the line and do everything exactly how you want him to do it and then also expect him to hit 38-foot fadeaways with the game on the line.

"So, I love Steph's audacity. You got to live with some moments like that. Fortunately, he, squeaked it in."

The good news for Kerr is, if Curry is a man of his word, the veteran coach won't have to worry about anymore dunks from his point guard.

