Jay Williams believes Steph is embracing new NBA villain role

Warriors megastar Steph Curry has torched the NBA for nearly two decades ... gracefully.

But one former player-turned-ESPN analyst believes that's all about to change.

"He's no longer the underdog, babyface assassin," Jay Williams said Wednesday morning on "Get Up." "He is the villain now. I think he is embracing being the villain. The beautiful thing about this is he's the petty king. This is the scariest thing we've ever seen Steph Curry be at level-wise. He's entering a similar phase to when Kobe was Black Mamba. I think you're entering a dark Steph phase, where little things like this, look how he just runs up in the face of Desmond Bane.

"If it's 'night night,' if it's the trash talking that he does, if it's with Jimmy Butler, if it's with Draymond Green -- this is the next iteration of Steph Curry that's trying to win a [championship] in the next two years."

—@RealJayWilliams on Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/LrpdX2uPwX — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 2, 2025

This comes a few hours removed from Curry's 52-point explosion in Golden State's massive 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Curry finished the game with 52 points on 16-of-31 (51.6 percent) shooting from the field and 12 of 20 (60 percent) from 3-point range, adding 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and one block in 36 minutes.

Williams added that Curry's 52-10-8 stat line is "one of the scariest things" he's ever seen.

But even scarier: An angry Steph Curry.

The Warriors and Grizzlies haven't been too fond of each other in recent years, and as much as some players might try to downplay it, it's a rivalry. Tuesday was proof of that.

While Green or Butler are the vocal leaders who typically chirp at opponents on the court, Curry expressed his frustrations during a heated encounter with Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane.

Steph getting into it with Desmond Bane during a dead ball 😳 pic.twitter.com/S2DNpNmqw1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 2, 2025

We have seen time and time again what a ticked-off Curry can do on the hardwood. We saw it Tuesday night. And Williams believes we'll see a lot more of it as the four-time NBA champion enters his villain era.

