Why Draymond believes Steph's GOAT case differs from LeBron, MJ

Draymond Green, to no one's surprise, agrees with Shaquille O'Neal's sentiment that his Warriors teammate belongs in the NBA's "greatest of all time" conversation.

But when comparing Curry to other basketball legends like LeBron James and Michael Jordan, Green believes the 3-point king stands apart.

"He 100 percent is in that [GOAT] conversation," Green said on Wednesday's episode of "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis." "When you talk about what he does on the basketball court, with all due respect to LeBron James, with all due respect to Michael Jordan, there's no one in the history of the NBA that has been schemed against and guarded the way Steph Curry is guarded. I've played in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers and got wide-open layups, dunks and transitions because he's running on the wing, and they'd rather go run and take the three away from him on the wing and give me a dunk.

"Still to this day, he's in Year 16, [and] teams still throw three of four defenders at him on a given possession. Everything is designed to try to take this guy away. The way the game of basketball is played is because of Steph Curry. You tell me the game of basketball is modeled after how you play because you are special, after, everybody thought, 'Yo, that's what we need to do.' And you're telling me that guy don't go in the GOAT conversation?"

"You tell me the game of basketball is modeled after how you play... You telling me that guy don't go in the GOAT conversation?"@Money23Green & @BaronDavis make the case for Steph Curry belonging in the NBA GOAT debate pic.twitter.com/OG5ZcDnels — The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis (@DraymondShow) March 6, 2025

Green's admiration for James is well-documented, but it's clear where he stands on Curry's transcendental nature.

Curry and his lethal shot most certainly have changed the game. And while there are arguments to be made for many players as the league's GOAT, Curry's size and marksmanship set him apart. And the 36-year-old, who turns 37 next week, is still playing like an athlete in his prime -- and commanding the floor with his gravity.

Steph’s gravity is unmatched pic.twitter.com/UhN24aiDo2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022

O'Neal demanded fans include Curry in the GOAT conversation during TNT's broadcast of Golden State's game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, where the Warriors star led a comeback victory by scoring 14 of his 28 points during a big third-quarter charge, then added a pair of clutch 3-pointers down the stretch to seal the win.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Steph with the swish and shimmy 🤩pic.twitter.com/trsFY71yyo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 5, 2025

Curry has caught fire since the NBA trade deadline, which saw six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler come to the Bay and seemingly awakened a beast within the Warriors star. Since Feb. 6, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 12 games.

Just another month in the life of Steph Curry -- definitely the GOAT in the hearts of Dub Nation.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast