Steph Curry

Steph meets superfan Grandma Kitty in adorable pregame moment

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

After nearly two months of anticipation -- and a decade-long fandom -- Grandma Kitty met Warriors superstar Steph Curry on Thursday night.

The 86-year-old superfan, Kitty Ford, from Mechanicville, New York, shared a wholesome moment with Curry ahead of Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The video shows Curry walking over to one of his biggest fans as she embraces him with a massive, warm hug. The two exchanged a brief conversation as Curry gifted her a custom "Grandma Kitty" Warriors jersey.

In mid-January, Ford's granddaughter, Maddie, took a video of Kitty that quickly went viral. The video showcased Kitty's deep fandom of Curry and the Warriors, and included her explaining her handwritten notebook that tracks all of Curry’s games – who they’re playing against, at what time and on what channel – as well as how he performed, and posted it to TikTok.

In the viral video, Kitty also explained how she watches all Warriors games on NBA TV. But Thursday night in Brooklyn, she didn't have to watch on NBA TV, as she had the unique opportunity to attend the game in person and meet her favorite player.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry 17 hours ago

Warriors' tough seven-game homestand set to define resurgent season

Draymond Green Mar 6

Draymond hilariously trolls Nets with stinky celebration in Dubs' win

The cherry on top for Grandma Kitty -- and the Warriors -- will be a Golden State win.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Steph Curry
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us