Steph left awestruck by Warriors fans' ‘special' support in Houston

Steph Curry and Co. can always count on Dub Nation -- even in enemy territory.

Well, at least that was the case during the Warriors’ 105-98 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at Toyota Center.

And Curry doesn’t take it for granted.

“I don’t know if y’all can see what I’m looking at right now but, literally, half of the lower bowl is all of Dub Nation,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Zena Keita on “Warriors Postgame Live."

The superstar guard, who officially becomes an 11-time NBA All-Star this weekend at Chase Center, wasn’t exaggerating.

Droves of Golden State fans waited to catch a sight of Curry as he made his way to the tunnel after a crucial road victory.

Hang it in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/6ZvhblWTBe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 14, 2025

“It’s kinda crazy to think about all of the love that we get down here,” Curry added. ”As you said, it’s been a lot of battles. This is a different team, but this is special, for sure.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The road support for Curry checks out, though.

The 36-year-old scored a game-high 27 points and made a game-high five 3-pointers, while contributing five rebounds and three assists.

And, if anything, perhaps it’s just a tiny sample size of the amount of love that Curry will get in the Bay throughout the All-Star Weekend.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast