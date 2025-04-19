Post vows Steph won't be limited to three points vs. Rockets again

Warriors superstar Steph Curry had one of his worst games of the 2024-25 NBA season against the Houston Rockets, Golden State's opponent in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The four-time NBA champion mustered just three points on 1-for-10 shooting in the Warriors’ 106-96 loss to the Rockets at Chase Center on April 6.

The outing obviously was an anomaly, and Curry’s teammate and rookie Golden State center Quinten Post vowed that the sharpshooter won’t have that rough of a performance against Houston again when talking to reporters on Friday.

"I've played with Steph now throughout the season and I think I've never seen a guy being guarded like that by everybody,” Post said. “But what I do think they have is the size and athleticism to back up that aggressive play. But what I do know is that they're not going to hold Steph to three points again. I know that for a fact. It's nothing he hasn't seen before and he'll be up for the challenge."

Post is right.

Anyone who has followed Curry’s renowned 16-year Warriors career knows “for a fact” that the 11-time NBA All-Star is more likely to score 60 points than three points on any given night, and the Rockets shouldn’t expect Curry to struggle that badly ever again.

And on the contrary, Houston should be concerned about Curry upping his level of play.

Since their first meeting in 2015, Curry has averaged 25.2 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds over 20 playoff games against the Rockets and has won all four series with a 13-7 record. Houston’s famed James Harden era ended ringless largely because of Curry and the Warriors’ dominant reign over them.

Sure, the Rockets held Curry to three points a few weeks ago. But as Post said, that won’t happen again, as all parties know what the greatest shooter of all time is capable of when the lights are brightest.

