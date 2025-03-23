NBA Rumors

Report: Steph to join Warriors in Miami, status vs. Heat uncertain

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors won't be without Steph Curry for long.

Curry will join the Warriors in Miami, with his status for Tuesday's matchup against the Heat dependent on treatment response for his pelvic bruise over the next two days, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Sunday, citing sources.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Curry exited the Warriors' 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday after suffering a pelvic contusion in the third quarter. An MRI on Friday revealed that Curry sustained no structural damage, with the Warriors announcing the superstar point guard would be re-evaluated Monday.

It appears there's optimism Curry could be available Tuesday after Golden State struggled without the two-time NBA MVP in a 124-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Golden State is in the midst of a crucial six-game road trip as the Warriors cling to the Western Conference's No. 6 playoff seed in a jam-packed postseason race.

The Warriors have been able to tread water without Curry during the 2024-25 NBA season, posting a 7-4 record when the superstar guard isn't active.

Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler 24 hours ago

Warriors' Butler shrugs off Heat return as just ‘another game'

Steph Curry Mar 21

Warriors share positive Steph injury update before six-game road trip

However, it's clear how critical Curry is to the Warriors' pursuit of avoiding the NBA Play-In Tournament, and with little room for error it seems Golden State will do everything possible to get its franchise cornerstone back on the court as soon as possible.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NBA RumorsSteph Curry
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us