Report: Steph to join Warriors in Miami, status vs. Heat uncertain

The Warriors won't be without Steph Curry for long.

Curry will join the Warriors in Miami, with his status for Tuesday's matchup against the Heat dependent on treatment response for his pelvic bruise over the next two days, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Sunday, citing sources.

Stephen Curry is traveling to join the Warriors in Miami, and his status for Tuesday's game against the Heat depends on treatment response for his pelvic bruise over next two days, sources tell ESPN. Golden State is on game two of a six-game trip. https://t.co/SA3Tsrz51A — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2025

Curry exited the Warriors' 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday after suffering a pelvic contusion in the third quarter. An MRI on Friday revealed that Curry sustained no structural damage, with the Warriors announcing the superstar point guard would be re-evaluated Monday.

It appears there's optimism Curry could be available Tuesday after Golden State struggled without the two-time NBA MVP in a 124-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Golden State is in the midst of a crucial six-game road trip as the Warriors cling to the Western Conference's No. 6 playoff seed in a jam-packed postseason race.

The Warriors have been able to tread water without Curry during the 2024-25 NBA season, posting a 7-4 record when the superstar guard isn't active.

However, it's clear how critical Curry is to the Warriors' pursuit of avoiding the NBA Play-In Tournament, and with little room for error it seems Golden State will do everything possible to get its franchise cornerstone back on the court as soon as possible.

