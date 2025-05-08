Former NBA player Danny Green doesn’t believe the Warriors have a chance to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals without Steph Curry.

Despite winning Game 1 of the series after Curry sustained a left hamstring strain in the first half, Green is skeptical Golden State can win three more games sans its superstar leader.

“I don’t think there’s much [they can do],” Green told ESPN’s Malika Andrews and Chiney Ogwumike Thursday on “NBA Today.” “Sorry, without Steph, there isn’t much they can do. It sucks to see Steph out right now. Jimmy [Butler] is a great player and he can turn it up a notch, but this Minnesota team aren’t slouches either. You saw what they did against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“When [Anthony Edwards] is playing…I don’t see them shooting that poorly again. They’re going to shoot better. And for Golden State to win a game, one of the three [until Curry’s possible return], they have to play extremely well. All hands on deck from Pat Spencer to Jonathan Kuminga to anybody else who comes off that bench, they have to score. Everyone needs to give a huge boost, and I just don’t see that happening.”

Without Curry, Golden State’s offense becomes far less potent, and the Timberwolves will attempt to exploit this wherever they can, forcing everyone besides Butler to make contested shots.

Still, Minnesota has offensive woes of its own, and there’s no telling how the team will shoot against Golden State’s strong defensive front. After Curry’s injury in Game 1, the Timberwolves had plenty of opportunities to get back into the game but couldn’t do so. For the Warriors to prevail, younger role players like Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski must step up and make clutch shots.

All eyes will be on the Warriors as they attempt to leave Target Center with a 2-0 series lead. Don’t expect the Timberwolves to make it easy for them, but based on Game 1’s slugfest, Game 2 is shaping up to be another low-scoring, defensive-minded affair.

