Warriors' season was incomplete win with Steph watching from sidelines

Five games didn’t determine the Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. One grab at a left hamstring around the nine-minute mark of the second quarter in the Warriors’ Game 1 win did.

The Minnesota Timberwolves took care of business. Steve Kerr wouldn’t dare do it, and none of his Warriors players made excuses as to why they lost the series, even though they knew the answer. Steph Curry’s left hamstring strain ended the Warriors’ 2024-25 NBA season. The 121-110 Game 5 loss Wednesday night made it official.

Their last four games were all losses. All were without Curry.

The season as a whole, before the injury bug took a bite too big for the Warriors to stomach, was a win. Just an incomplete one.

“Quite a turnaround in our season from where we were a few months ago to giving ourselves a chance at having a swing of the plate for some real chances to go deep,” Kerr told reporters after the loss. “We were right there, and obviously it didn’t go our way.”

The Warriors’ 2024-25 season feels like it lasted 24 or 25 years. There were so many different storylines. The highs were high, the lows were low and there wasn’t much middle ground, except for their .500 record when they traded for Jimmy Butler.

This was a team that started the season 12-3 and then didn’t just fall off a little, but took a nosedive. Curry called them “mid” after their final game in 2024 when they were blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. Their 16-16 record was mid to the definition, and the feeling around the team was much worse.

Those feelings changed with the trade for Butler the night before the NBA deadline. Butler’s drama with the Miami Heat was over and the Warriors had their new co-star for Curry, sending Andrew Wiggins to South Beach as part of a multi-team trade. The Warriors were 25-24 at the time of the move, and back down to .500 a few hours later after losing to the 12-win Utah Jazz.

Butler was introduced the next day in LA, and made his debut on Feb. 8 in Chicago. At that point, the Warriors were down to 25-26, good for 10th in the Western Conference. They went 23-8 the rest of the regular season and finished as a No. 7 seed, with real chances of being even higher.

Between the regular season, NBA play-in tournament and playoffs, the Warriors from Butler’s debut to Wednesday’s second-round exit had a 29-15 record.

Butler and Curry perfectly complemented each other, quickly forming a happy marriage. Butler and Draymond Green gave Golden State the best defense in the NBA. After a few months as a Warrior, Butler likes the outlook of a franchise he is signed to through the 2026-27 season.

"Great,” Butler said. “A bunch of great guys that work incredibly hard, young talent that’s going to be incredibly successful in this league. It’s all about staying healthy, as it always is, and getting more and more comfortable playing with one another.”

Green declared the Warriors were going to win the championship during NBA All-Star Weekend. But he also told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole and Kerith Burke on an episode of "Dubs Talk" near the end of the regular season that he likes the Warriors’ chances even more next season. The Butler trade wasn’t a three-month move. It was a multi-year move, especially regarding next season.

“Our ceiling, it is what it is,” Green said. “Now we’re a second-round team, second-round exit. It’s over, that’s what it is.”

A combination of a healthy Curry, Butler and Green isn’t a second-round exit to the Warriors. That’s a trio they trust can beat anybody in a playoff series. The Warriors have to get better around them. They feel like they can, and they’ll at least eye everything to do so.

Butler announced himself as Robin early into his Warriors tenure, making it clear he’s No. 2 to Golden State’s Batman (Curry). He showed that to be true in all the best ways alongside him, and in some tough ways without him in the playoffs. Green was voted third for NBA Defensive Player of the Year and showed why in big postseason moments, but also got himself in foul trouble, was bested by some younger big men at times and toed the line of technical and flagrant fouls.

Both are 35 years old, both are basketball geniuses and both looked gassed against the Timberwolves down the stretch.

As for the youth, there were bright spots and there were question marks.

It would be surprising to see Jonathan Kuminga back in a Warriors jersey as a restricted free agent, but is his potential still too much for the front office to let go of? Moses Moody finally fit into a role that suits him best next to Butler in the frontcourt, and then he disappeared for long stretches of the playoffs. Brandin Podziemski is a long-term starting guard and a favorite of Kerr’s for all the little things he does, though he will have to continue improving as a scorer.

Finding Quinten Post with the 52nd pick and having him turn into an impact stretch five as a rookie was a huge win. But he also pushed Trayce Jackson-Davis out of the rotation for a large chunk of his second pro season, just to see their roles be reversed in the conference semifinals.

There are so many reasons to call the Warriors’ season a success. Disappointment, yes. A win, also yes.

Being one of the final eight teams in the NBA is something the Warriors should pat themselves on the back for. It just all feels so wrong when No. 30 is subjected to sweatpants, shaking his head on the bench.

“I know we had a shot,” Kerr said. “I know we could have gone the distance. Maybe we wouldn’t have, but it doesn’t matter. Everything in the playoffs is about who stays healthy and who gets hot. Are you playing well at the right time? Do you have multiple guys step up in key games, make shots? And do you have good health?

“You see it every year, in every series.”

Steph had his taste of meaningful basketball. In the end, he had to stare at a four-course meal from the outside, tapping on the glass and waiting for the next chapter to begin.

