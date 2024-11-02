Steph making ‘good progress' after missing two games with ankle injury 

Things are trending in the right direction for Steph Curry as the Warriors superstar recovers from an ankle injury suffered in Golden State's 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers last weekend.

The Warriors announced that Curry is "making good progress" after being re-evaluated Friday, and is cleared to return to segments of Golden State's practice in Houston.

Curry will miss the Warriors' matchup with the Houston Rockets on Saturday, before being re-evaluated Sunday ahead of Golden State's clash with the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Curry injured his left peroneal last weekend against the Clippers, briefly attempting to return to the court before aggravating the injury and exiting to the locker room.

Fellow guard De'Anthony Melton also is making good progress after being re-evaluated Friday following a two-game absence while recovering from a strained lower back. Melton will miss Saturday's contest in Houston before being re-evaluated in one week.

While the Warriors were able to rely on their incredible depth to reel off a two-game sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans without Curry and Melton, Friday's update is extremely encouraging as Golden State seeks to build on its 4-1 start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

