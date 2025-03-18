Steph ruled out of Warriors-Bucks game due to rest; Giannis probable

The Warriors will try to bounce back against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, and they will have to do so without their best player.

Steph Curry will miss the second night of Golden State's back-to-back after playing close to 36 minutes in the Warriors' 114-105 loss to the shorthanded Denver Nuggets on Monday, per the NBA's latest injury report.

After Monday's loss, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was honest with reporters about Curry's fatigue.

"He's tired," Kerr said. "Steph has been carrying us for a month; he's been amazing. He's tired, so we got to get him some rest. You can see it -- he doesn't have his energy right now."

Curry, who has been playing lights out in recent weeks, finished Monday's loss with 20 points on 28.6-percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent from 3-point range, with four rebounds, seven assists, three steals and seven turnovers.

"We got to absolutely consider giving him a night and getting him rejuvenated for the sake of him and the remainder of our games," Kerr admitted, adding that he would discuss with Warriors' director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini.

The Warriors are 6-3 without Curry this season.

Brandin Podziemski is questionable after missing the last five games with a back strain, but NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson reports he is expected to return Tuesday night. Quinten Post also is questionable with a right ankle issue.

For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy) and Damian Lillard (right groin soreness) are probable.

