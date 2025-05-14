Steph Curry

Warriors provide encouraging update on Steph's injury before Game 5

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry is inching closer toward a potential return in the NBA playoffs.

But will he have a chance to?

After Golden State ruled its superstar guard out for Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at Target Center, the team provided an official update on the status of Curry's strained left hamstring.

"Curry, who has missed the last three games due to a strained hamstring, has been re-evaluated," the team statement reads. "The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress in his recovery. He has been cleared to participate in light on-court workouts, including shooting drills. He will be re-evaluated again on Saturday."

If the Warriors, who trail the Timberwolves three games to one in the series, were to win Game 5 on Wednesday, they would force a Game 6 on Saturday at Chase Center, which could allow Curry to return as Golden State looks to complete its unlikely series comeback.

Curry suffered the hamstring injury in the second quarter of the Warriors' Game 1 win on May 6 after scoring 13 points in 12 minutes. Golden State has lost three consecutive games and now faces elimination on Wednesday in Minnesota.

