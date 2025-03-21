Warriors share positive Steph injury update before six-game road trip

Take a sigh of relief, Dub Nation.

An MRI on Warriors superstar Steph Curry confirmed he sustained a pelvic contusion but no structural damage, the team shared in a release Friday morning.

Curry won't travel with the team as it begins a six-game road trip Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks, and he has been ruled out of the game.

He will be re-evaluated Monday.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/avgVUxPpVU — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 21, 2025

Curry sustained the injury during the third quarter of Golden State's win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night after he had a scary fall under the basket. The star guard immediately grabbed his lower back in pain and went to Golden State's locker room shortly after.

The Warriors later ruled Curry out of the game with a pelvic contusion. He finished the game with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

In Year 16, Curry is averaging 24.2 points on 44.7-percent shooting from the field and 39.4 percent from long-range, with 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.2 minutes through 60 games this season.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

After the Hawks, the Warriors will face the Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers before returning home on April 4 to face the Denver Nuggets.

Entering the road trip, Golden State is 41-29 and the Western Conference's No. 6 playoff seed after an impressive 6-1 homestand.

The Heat are 11 games under .500 and on a nine-game losing streak. The Pelicans have a 19-51 record, and the Spurs are just above them in the Western Conference standings.

Golden State has the fourth-easiest remaining schedule in the West, per Tankathon, so the Warriors likely will be extra cautious with their superstar while banking on their other leaders, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, and key role players, to step up in Curry's indefinite absence to ensure he's fresh and ready to go come playoff time.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast