Warriors star Steph Curry will undergo an MRI on his left hamstring on Wednesday, but coach Steve Kerr's initial prognosis doesn't seem encouraging.

"I talked to him at halftime. He's obviously crushed," Kerr told reporters shortly after the Warriors won Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. "But the guys picked him up and played a great game. Obviously, we're all concerned about Steph, but it's part of the game. Guys get hurt and you move on. Our guys did a great job of moving on and getting a great win, 48 hours after a Game 7 road win.

"It's an amazing group of guys. They compete, they're together, been the best defense in the league since the Jimmy trade, and that's what's keeping us afloat."

Curry sustained the injury early in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the Warriors' eventual 99-88 win over the Timberwolves.

Kerr deemed Curry day-to-day, but the MRI will determine the true extent of the injury.

With the quick turnaround for Game 2 on Thursday, Kerr isn't expecting Curry to play.

"We're definitely gameplanning for him to not be available on Thursday, but we don't know yet," Kerr said. "But with a hamstring, it's hard to imagine he'll play Thursday."

Curry didn't speak to reporters after Tuesday's game, but when he left the locker room for the team bus, he had a noticeable limp.

Steph Curry sat at his locker with his headphones in when we came in. Didn't say much to teammates and had a very obvious limp leaving back to the bus — Dalton Johnson (@daltonjohnson.bsky.social) 2025-05-07T05:09:47.833Z

The Warriors stole Game 1 without Curry for most of the contest, and they might be without their leader for at least one game, if not more.

Golden State might be able to get by Minnesota with Curry sidelined, but its NBA title hopes hinge on the four-time champion returning at some point during the playoffs.

