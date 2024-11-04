Steph Curry

Steph back in Warriors' lineup after three-game absence

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry's latest ankle injury absence lasted just one week.

The Warriors' superstar point guard will return to the starting lineup Monday against the Washington Wizards, Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters 90 minutes before tip-off at Capital One Arena.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis will start alongside Curry.

Curry missed the last three games after sustaining a left peroneal strain in the Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The Warriors' medical staff re-evaluated Curry on Friday, and the team said he was making good progress but ruled him out for Saturday's game in Houston.

Curry is averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in three games this season.

Golden State Warriors

Warriors Analysis 11 hours ago

Why Warriors' next three games are precisely what they need

Steph Curry 22 hours ago

Steph, Warriors ‘vibing' after beating Wizards to move to 6-1

The Warriors won all three games Curry missed, and now they get him back for a tough stretch after the game against the Wizards. Golden State finishes the road trip against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday before returning him to host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Steph Curry
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us