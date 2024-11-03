Steph Curry

Steph upgraded to questionable for Warriors' game vs. Wizards

By Taylor Wirth

By Taylor Wirth

Steph Curry will have his first chance to return to the court against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Golden State on Sunday upgraded the superstar point guard to questionable for Monday's game.

Curry has missed the Warriors' previous three games with a left peroneal strain suffered in the Oct. 27 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center.

The 36-year-old was reevaluated on Friday, where the team deemed Curry was making "good progress" and was cleared to return to some segments of team practices.

Now he has a chance to rejoin a Warriors (5-1) team that has played very well in his absence.

