How ex-Warriors GM Myers coordinated Steph-Daniels meetup

Game recognizes game, regardless of the sport.

As Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels begins his NFL career, Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry is at the tail end of his in the NBA.

One person who has worked closely with both star players, is former Warriors general manager Bob Myers, who joined Washington as a consultant last offseason before the Commanders' breakout 2024 NFL season.

Myers joined 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru" on Thursday, where he was asked about Daniels and revealed how big of an NBA fan the Commanders quarterback is.

"By the way, he carries a basketball all over the place," Myers said of Daniels. "He has a basketball next to him in the locker. He's the only guy I think. Literally, when he gets dressed for the game, he's got a basketball sitting next to him. He's a huge Kobe Bryant disciple. He grew up in LA, loves Kobe, watches his old videos, tries to develop that mindset. Before the games, if you were watching him warm up on the field, he shoots a basketball ... I went up to him and said, 'you've got to keep your elbow in, I don't know what kind of shot that is.'"

Myers also revealed that he set up a private meeting between Daniels and Curry before the Warriors played the Wizards on Nov. 4 in Washington, D.C.

"I hooked up him and Curry when the Warriors were in D.C. for the Wizards game, and they met," Myers shared. "So I put him on a thread, with Steph and Jayden, and it was cool to see Jayden, the way he responded to Curry was like 'I'm honored if you would have time ...' and it was really nice to see somebody [show that respect], and Steph deserves that, too, a lot of the young guys are like 'hey, I'll be here at this time,' but the way he communicated with Curry was a very respectful way."

Despite playing different sports, Myers sees plenty of similarities between Curry and Daniels, both as professional athletes and as people.

"But I'll tell you why he reminds me of Steph, he's humble ... And then the thing that is similar is they both are unbelievable competitors, but they laugh and they have fun doing it," Myers explained. "If you watch Jayden during a game, he's talking to the edge rusher, he's laughing. A guy will drill him and he'll get up and pat him on the helmet. He's always talking to the other team and he's laughing. And I find it so rare, I wish that

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"That's what I see with Jayden and Steph, that deep competitiveness, but they enjoy it. Obviously the talent is the talent, you've got to have that too."

Although Daniels and the Commanders' season ended with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Washington still defied just about everyone's expectations this season.

Something Curry did plenty of early on in his NBA career.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast