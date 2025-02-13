Three matchups key to weary Warriors bouncing back vs. Rockets

Though several matchups will influence the outcome of the Warriors' game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at Toyota Center, circumstances dictate this is a test of mental and physical endurance.

Do Golden State’s veterans, who played heavy minutes late Wednesday night in Dallas, have enough vitality to hold off the younger and bouncier Rockets, who played earlier and at home?

Stephen Curry played 37 minutes, Jimmy Butler played 35 and Draymond Green 32 in a loss to the Mavericks, who were missing five rotation players and all four of their centers. All three Warriors vets – average age 35 – are available to face the Rockets.

Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 4 p.m. PT with "Warriors Pregame Live," followed by tipoff from Toyota Center at 5 p.m. PT – less than 14 hours after Golden State’s traveling party’s 3:30 a.m. CT arrival at the team hotel in Houston.

The Warriors (27-27) are seven games behind the Rockets (34-20) in the Western Conference standings. Houston will be without two starters, point guard Fred VanVleet and power forward Jabari Smith Jr., as well as key reserve forward Tari Eason.

At least three matchups are of particular interest, with two involving Golden State vets.

The first features Curry and third-year guard Jalen Green, who leads the Rockets in scoring at 21.4 points per game. Curry and Green won’t necessarily be assigned to each other, but each is his team’s offensive launch pad.

The second features Green and second-year forward Amen Thompson, a 22-year-old who has posted three triple-doubles in his last 11 games, including Wednesday, when he contributed 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The third features Golden State rookie center Quinten Post and Alperen Şengün, Houston’s lone representative in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. The third-year big man is averaging 19 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Golden State likely will need to win two of these matchups to avoid a loss that would conclude its six-game road trip with a 2-4 record.

This being the second night of a back-to-back set and the last game before all teams enter the seven-day All-Star break, the Warriors will need to lean into their depth. Ten different players put in at least 12 minutes on Wednesday, and those who did not play – center Trayce Jackson-Davis, forward Jackson Rowe and guard Pat Spencer – could get the call on Thursday.

This is the fourth of five games the teams will play this season, with Golden State winning the first two.

