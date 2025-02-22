What we learned as Warriors' balanced attack fuels rout over Kings

BOX SCORE

The Warriors and Kings have a rivalry again.

After absorbing five consecutive defeats – including a Play-In Tournament blowout – from Sacramento, the Warriors on Friday night rolled into Golden1 Center and laid a 132-106 smackdown on the Kings.

The win moves the Warriors (29-27) into the Western Conference's No. 9 seed, one full game ahead of the Kings (28-28).

Five Warriors scored in double figures, led by Moses Moody and Buddy Hield, each of whom totaled 22. Brandin Podziemski had 21, Stephen Curry 20 and Jimmy Butler 17.

The Warriors piled up 40 assists, with only 12 turnovers, while scoring 38 points off 24 Sacramento giveaways.

Here are three observations from a victory that lifts Golden State to 4-1 since Butler arrived via trade with the Miami Heat:

Second-Quarter Burn

It’s not often that the Warriors separate from a quality opponent with Curry on the bench, but that’s exactly what happened in the second quarter.

It started with defense, as Sacramento’s first possession ended with a shot-clock violation, the first of three giveaways in the first three minutes of the quarter. That set the Warriors on a 19-6 run that pushed their three-point first-quarter lead to 16 (50-34) with 7:33 left in the half – all without Curry.

Golden State’s defense forced four turnovers in the quarter and exploited them for 10 points. Butler, Green and Moody were particularly active on that end.

The defense served as launchpad for the offense. The Warriors recorded 11 assists, four by Green and three by Curry, whose passing burned the Kings’ double-teaming. Eight different players scored, with Quinten Post the loudest by draining three triples in three tries.

The Warriors went into the locker room with a 68-53 lead and, moreover, a layer of swagger they were able to maintain throughout.

Draymond Walks The Walk

Five days after making the vow heard ‘round the world, Draymond Green took the floor on a mission, bringing a level of energy that carried throughout the game and clearly provided a boost for his teammates.

Green’s statistics – six points, nine assists, eight rebounds, two blocks – indicate his comprehensive impact but tell only part of the story.

He was the primary defender on Kings big man Domantas Sabonis, who totaled 14 points and committed four turnovers. Green was the primary playmaker in an offense that on this night showcased spectacular ball movement.

Green played 28 minutes and finished a team-best plus-23. If he brings this degree of determination and proficiency over the final 26 games, he’ll do his part to live up his declaration that the Warriors would win the championship.

Buddy Burns Former Team

When Hield scored at least 20 points in six of Golden State’s first seven games, it announced him as the kind of offensive igniter the team needed off the bench.

He spent most of the next 48 games mired in a slump, with only one 20-point game during that stretch.

The sun appeared on this night, as Hield showed the strongest sign yet that his prolonged shooting woes may be a thing of the past. His 22 points were his highest total in more than two months and came on 8-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-8 beyond the arc. He was plus-8 over 26 minutes off the bench.

A rejuvenated, efficient Hield scoring off the bench would be a godsend for a team that at times has struggle to generate offense. Like everyone else on the roster, Buddy benefits from Butler’s presence.

It’s only one game, but it’s the best and most confident Hield has looked since early this season.

