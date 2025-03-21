Steph Curry

How Warriors tied franchise history with successful homestand

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

There is nothing quite like home.

The Warriors proved that to be true during their recent impressive homestand, in which they went 6-1 and improved to 41-29 on the season.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Golden State's six wins and one loss over that seven-game stretch tied its franchise record.

The victories came over the Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and, most recently, the Toronto Raptors.

Golden State's lone loss at Chase Center during that near two-week stretch came at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, who pulled off a stunning victory playing without Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray.

The momentum came at the perfect time for the Warriors battling to stay in the top-six seed in the wild Western Conference. They currently hold a 1.5-game advantage over the No. 7 Los Angeles Clippers, and they are creeping two games behind the fifth-place Memphis Grizzlies with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry 13 hours ago

Warriors share positive Steph injury update before six-game road trip

Jimmy Butler 23 hours ago

Steph's injury puts Warriors in tough spot even as schedule eases up

After they wrapped up a successful homestand, the Warriors now will embark on a six-game road trip as the playoff race continues to tighten.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryDraymond GreenJimmy Butler
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us