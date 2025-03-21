How Warriors tied franchise history with successful homestand

There is nothing quite like home.

The Warriors proved that to be true during their recent impressive homestand, in which they went 6-1 and improved to 41-29 on the season.

Golden State's six wins and one loss over that seven-game stretch tied its franchise record.

Chasing franchise records at Chase 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3ZmO2x8zfl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2025

The victories came over the Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and, most recently, the Toronto Raptors.

Golden State's lone loss at Chase Center during that near two-week stretch came at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, who pulled off a stunning victory playing without Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray.

The momentum came at the perfect time for the Warriors battling to stay in the top-six seed in the wild Western Conference. They currently hold a 1.5-game advantage over the No. 7 Los Angeles Clippers, and they are creeping two games behind the fifth-place Memphis Grizzlies with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

After they wrapped up a successful homestand, the Warriors now will embark on a six-game road trip as the playoff race continues to tighten.

