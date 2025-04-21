Steph Curry

Steph Curry will be reason Warriors win it all, Jimmy Butler confidently states

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jimmy Butler quickly has learned how important Steph Curry is to the Warriors' NBA title chances.

Moments after the Warriors stole Game 1 against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, Butler spoke to TNT's Allie LaForce about Curry's showstopping 31-point performance.

"Like I always say, Batman comes out of nowhere," Butler said. "You never see him coming. Then he just falls from the sky, from a building, behind a door and does some incredible things. He's going to be the reason that we do win it all. We all know that. But we got to protect him at all costs."

Butler's acquisition before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline was the jolt Curry and the Warriors needed.

And over the last few games, Butler has been leaning into the "Batman" moniker for Curry, even dubbing himself "Robin."

Butler will have a lot to say regarding the Warriors making a deep playoff run, but the six-time NBA All-Star is well aware Golden State only will go as far as Curry carries it.

