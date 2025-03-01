Why Windy believes Warriors' Butler trade ‘unlocked' Steph

Jimmy Butler's impact on the Warriors goes beyond just his own contributions on the court.

On the heels Steph Curry's epic 56-point performance, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst confidently stated that Butler has "unlocked" the two-time MVP.

"Before Jimmy Butler got there -- and this isn't really a Jimmy Butler night, Butler didn't play that well -- but if you look at the eight games since Butler got there, Curry was really having the worst shooting season of his career. Now, worst is relative because he was still in the high 30's on threes, he was still averaging 22 points.

In the eight games since Butler got there, he's been unlocked. He's averaged 31 points, the best in the league in that stretch and he's shooting 44-percent from three. The Curry-Butler combination has helped unlock Steph, although this night was about his greatness."

.@windhorstESPN and @rudygay react to Steph Curry's 56-pt performance against the Magic 😤



"He's been unlocked." pic.twitter.com/spFPYDIqFD — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 28, 2025

Curry was sensational in the Warriors 121-115 comeback win over the Orlando Magic on Friday, his latest standout showing in a recent run of heroics for Golden State.

The Warriors superstar knocked down 12 3-pointers, including an incredible shot from beyond half court as the buzzer sounded at the end of the first half.

STEPH FROM DOWNTOWN DISNEY 😱 pic.twitter.com/FWiZJjwxr7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 28, 2025

Golden State boasts an impressive 7-1 record since Butler's aqcuisition, and Curry clearly looks rejuvinated after the arrival of his All-NBA teammate.

The Warriors have surged into the Western Conference's No. 7 seed, sitting just 1/2 game back of the Los Angeles Clippers for the coveted No. 6 seed that would allow Golden State to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament.

If Curry and the Warriors continue to play like this, it's only natural to wonder where Golden State's ceiling lies going forward.

