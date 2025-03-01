Steph Curry

Why Windy believes Warriors' Butler trade ‘unlocked' Steph

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jimmy Butler's impact on the Warriors goes beyond just his own contributions on the court.

On the heels Steph Curry's epic 56-point performance, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst confidently stated that Butler has "unlocked" the two-time MVP.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Before Jimmy Butler got there -- and this isn't really a Jimmy Butler night, Butler didn't play that well -- but if you look at the eight games since Butler got there, Curry was really having the worst shooting season of his career. Now, worst is relative because he was still in the high 30's on threes, he was still averaging 22 points.

In the eight games since Butler got there, he's been unlocked. He's averaged 31 points, the best in the league in that stretch and he's shooting 44-percent from three. The Curry-Butler combination has helped unlock Steph, although this night was about his greatness."

Curry was sensational in the Warriors 121-115 comeback win over the Orlando Magic on Friday, his latest standout showing in a recent run of heroics for Golden State.

The Warriors superstar knocked down 12 3-pointers, including an incredible shot from beyond half court as the buzzer sounded at the end of the first half.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry 10 hours ago

Steph Curry does it all in 56-point masterpiece, from halfcourt heave to jersey toss to mom

Steph Curry 9 hours ago

Nine wild stats from Steph's masterclass in Warriors' win vs. Magic

Golden State boasts an impressive 7-1 record since Butler's aqcuisition, and Curry clearly looks rejuvinated after the arrival of his All-NBA teammate.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Warriors have surged into the Western Conference's No. 7 seed, sitting just 1/2 game back of the Los Angeles Clippers for the coveted No. 6 seed that would allow Golden State to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament.

If Curry and the Warriors continue to play like this, it's only natural to wonder where Golden State's ceiling lies going forward.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryJimmy Butler
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us