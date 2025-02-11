Steph joins elite NBA company with scoring feat in Warriors' win

Steph Curry’s feats never get old.

Nor do No. 30’s 30-point performances.

In the Warriors’ 125-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Golden State’s superstar and future Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee etched his name beside three of the greatest NBA players after posting his fourth 30-point game in a row.

Elite company.



Stephen Curry joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Karl Malone as the only players 36+ with 4 straight 30-point games. pic.twitter.com/V2RQiP86aw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 11, 2025

Curry scored 38 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field and 6 of 16 on 3-pointers with six rebounds and four assists against the Bucks. In the Warriors’ previous three games, the 36-year-old scored 34 points against the Chicago Bulls, 37 against the Los Angeles Lakers and 32 against the Utah Jazz.

We’ve got a Curry Flurry in Milwaukee 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wY1sHl5rwQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 11, 2025

As the graphic reads, only LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Karl Malone have pulled off the same feat. That is some elite company.

Don’t get it twisted, though. Curry has had a four-game stretch like this before.

Most recently during the 2021-22 season, the 10-time All-NBA guard scored 30-plus between games played on Dec. 17 and Christmas -- in order, Curry posted 30 against the Boston Celtics, 46 against the Memphis Grizzlies and 33 against the Phoenix Suns during the holiday season. He was 33 then.

Thirty-point games evidently are nothing new for Curry. Since his first -- a 32-point outing against the then-New Jersey Nets on Jan. 22, 2010, when he was a 21-year-old -- to Monday’s in Milwaukee over 15 years later, Curry has collected 302 games of such.

Scoring 30 points in the NBA is some players’ biggest dream or greatest accomplishment. For Curry, it’s just another day that ends in “y.”

