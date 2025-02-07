Steph Curry

Steph jokes he'll send NBA photo of welt after no-call vs. Lakers

By Tristi Rodriguez

Surprise, surprise. Steph Curry was the victim of a non-call decision in the Warriors' 120-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena.

And he has the proof on his forehead.

Curry approached the podium postgame with a welt on his right temple, where he discussed the play that led to his visibly growing injury and joked he might send the receipts to the NBA.

"It's growing by the second," Curry said. "It was the drive, I think it was Austin [Reaves] trying to take a charge, and I tried to side-step him. No foul though.

"I'm going to send a picture of my face to the league."

Even with a new friend growing on his face, Curry finished with a team-high 37 points and six made 3s, adding seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes.

Still, Curry's effort wasn't enough as Golden State fell victim to a historic 42-point performance from LeBron James.

On top of the welt, Curry might also want to send a startling stat over the league. He's averaging just 3.4 free-throw attempts per game this season and averages 4.3 over the course of his 16-season NBA career. He's one of the few superstars in the league who oddly don't get the friendly whistle -- or any whistle, really.

Jimmy Butler, Curry's new teammate following a blockbuster trade in a multi-team deal, should bring positive reinforcements to Curry and the Warriors. Among his scoring ability is his aggressiveness to attack the basket. The six-time NBA All-Star is averaging 6.4 free-throw attempts this season and averages 6.7 in his 14-year career.

Butler's presence alone should help free up Curry in a lot of ways, and hopefully prevent any further swollen marks on his face.

