Steph glad Warriors won ‘bragging rights' vs. Poole, Wizards

By Angelina Martin

Steph Curry is rooting for Jordan Poole to find success with the Washington Wizards -- just not against the Warriors.

After Golden State's 125-112 win over the Wizards on Monday at Capital One Arena, Curry reflected on an exciting matchup against his former Warriors teammate that even included some in-game taunts.

"It's always great to see teammates, good friends," Curry told Festus Ezeli, Chris Mullin and Bonta Hill on "Warriors Postgame Live" following the victory. "Rooting for [Poole] to try to make something out of this [Wizards] organization and with this opportunity here to lead. He's playing a lot better than he did last year, getting comfortable, so just excited for him.

"I mean, it's only what, his fifth year? The sky's the limit for him. I know they've got a lot of young guys, and you can see he plays with joy, he plays with flash, the same old JP we know. Just glad we got the win and the bragging rights this time."

Poole tied Curry for the game-high point total Monday with 24 on 8-of-20 shooting and 2 of 10 from 3-point range -- including one triple over Draymond Green's outstretched hand, which resulted in a back-and-forth pointing fest between Poole and the Warriors forward.

Despite a complicated history between Poole and Green after the Golden State veteran infamously punched his then-teammate two years ago, all of the taunting appeared to be in good fun when Curry and Poole embraced after the game.

And following the Warriors' win, Curry even wrote Poole a note on his game-worn Golden State jersey.

Poole struggled during his first Wizards season after the Warriors traded him to Washington before the 2023-24 campaign. His numbers have improved across the board so far during the 2024-25 NBA season, and Curry certainly hopes to see the former Golden State guard make the most of his Wizards tenure.

And despite Poole having some fun with Curry and Green on Monday night, it ultimately was the Warriors who got the last laugh.

