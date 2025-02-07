Shaq picks Steph, LeBron, KD in NBA All-Star Game draft

A golden reunion.

After joining forces on Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant will suit up together again in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 16 at Chase Center on Team Shaq.

Shaquille O'Neal's team will go up against Team Kenny (Smith) and Team Chuck (Charles Barkley) in the revamped midseason showcase, which will feature a tournament format this season. O'Neal took James with the No. 1 pick, Curry with the No. 4 pick and Durant with the No. 13 pick in the All-Star Game draft Thursday afternoon on TNT.

All 8 rounds of the 2025 NBA All-Star Draft are in the books!



Who has the best roster... Team Shaq, Team Kenny or Team Chuck?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/diiufoGIdz — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2025

Curry, James and Durant stole the hearts of America last summer when they won Olympic gold, with the Warriors star sinking a now-famous "Golden Dagger" to defeat Team France and crown Team USA champion. NBA fans all over the globe delighted in the three legends, with 56 seasons of professional basketball between them, teaming up for one last hurrah at gold.

Back together for 2025 #NBAAllStar on Team Shaq 💯 pic.twitter.com/C5ZK9oy1xn — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2025

The Olympic games were Curry's first, and playing with his former Warriors teammate Durant and longtime rival James symbolized an NBA generation nearing its end. Curry will turn 37 next month, James is 40 and Durant is 36, proving not even the league's legends are immune to Father Time.

But the trio will have another chance to "wow" the nation at the All-Star Game, and O'Neal knew exactly what he was cooking up when he chose them for his team.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast