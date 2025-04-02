Steph admits thinking about Klay's 3-point record before reality check

Warriors star Steph Curry was a man on a mission in Golden State's 134-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night at FedExForum.

The goal? Win the game -- though he couldn't help but think about former teammate Klay Thompson's single-game 3-point record as he erupted for 52 points and 12 triples against Ja Morant and Co.

"That was the first two threes [attempts] of the fourth quarter; I definitely was thinking about Klay [setting the record] in Chicago," Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kelenna Azubuike and Bob Fitzgerald on "Warriors Postgame Live" after the win. "This is as close as I've been with that amount of time left. But then after that, reality check. We got to win the game, so you don't want to sabotage anything."

Curry came out firing against the Grizzlies with five 3-pointers in the first quarter. By halftime he had eight, but he only sank four more in the game's final two quarters. But that certainly didn't matter to the point guard as Golden State grabbed the victory and hurdled Memphis for the Western Conference's No. 5 seed.

Thompson set a new single-game record with 14 3-pointers in Golden State's game against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 29, 2018 -- an accolade that previously had belonged to Curry, who made 13 triples on Nov. 7, 2016, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry has come close to taking back his crown multiple times since 2018. Before Tuesday's flurry, he also made 12 3-pointers during a 56-point outburst in the Warriors' 121-115 comeback win over the Magic on Feb. 27 in Orlando. After that game, Curry admitted he still had his sights set on Thompson's record.

"Still chasing the 14, though," Curry told reporters after that game. "So [Thompson] still got me on that."

It remains to be seen when the 3-point king will be back on top in that category. But for now, his former Splash Bro still has bragging rights over him.

