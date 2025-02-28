Steph admits he's still chasing Klay's single-game 3-point record

Steph Curry put on a historic masterclass with a 56-point outburst in the Warriors' 121-115 comeback win over the Magic on Thursday night in Orlando.

But even he still wasn't fully satisfied as one thing continues to linger on his mind.

Curry made 12 3-pointers in his highlight-reel-filled performance, just two shy from tying his Splash Bro and former Warriors teammate Klay Thompson's NBA record of 14 3s in a game and three away from breaking it. Even in Year 16, Curry admitted that record remains on his mind.

"Still chasing the 14, though," Curry told reporters postgame in Orlando. "So [Thompson] still got me on that."

Curry finished the game with 56 points on 16-of-25 shooting from the field, 12 of 19 from distance and 12 of 12 from the free-throw line, adding four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Warriors, starting a five-game road trip, were a bit sluggish to begin Thursday's game. Curry helped bring them back to life, and that began with a 50-foot buzzer-beater at the half.

That's all the Chef needed to start cooking. By the midway point of the third quarter, Curry already had 36 points with nine triples. His 12th and final trey helped seal the win for Golden State, which got the Kia Center crowd sounding like the Warriors' Chase Center.

"You like the lights in the arena. There are certain arenas that, obviously I've had a couple good games here, but it just looks different. You feel a different energy," Curry said. "Our fanbase has grown a little bit, I know the home team never likes that. But it's just good energy in here and the fans seem to be into it. And they love when a show starts to happen, so yeah, I look forward to playing here.

"Obviously you only get one time a year and it's delivered pretty much every time."

The Warriors improved to 32-27 on the season and have won seven of their last eight games, and Curry's still got 23 games left in the regular season to reach or surpass Thompson's record.

