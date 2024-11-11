Steph Curry

Steph ‘not ready' for Klay's emotional return to face Warriors

By Ali Thanawalla

The Warriors conquered their five-game road trip and now they can turn their attention to Klay Thompson's highly anticipated return to the Bay Area on Tuesday.

But Steph Curry isn't ready for all the emotions that are about to hit him, the Warriors and Dub Nation.

"Don't do this to me," Curry said on "Warriors Postgame Live" after Golden State's 127-116 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. "Don't do this to me. I'm not ready for this man. it's going to be a lot to look forward to and I'm excited to see him, obviously as a friend. But I'm trying to conserve all of my mental energy for Tuesday because it's going to be a lot."

Thompson's first game against the Warriors since leaving this summer will be one of most emotional homecomings in Bay Area history, and Golden State is planning to honor the franchise icon with a sailor hat giveaway to fans and a tribute video.

There won't be a dry eye watching the pregame festivities when Curry gives a speech to the crowd at Chase Center in honor of his Splash Brother.

Curry knows Tuesday is going to be tough for everyone involved. Thompson means so much to the Warriors franchise, which made his departure for the Dallas Mavericks so hard.

But now nothing is standing between the Warriors and Thompson's return, so Curry has no choice but to get ready for everything that is in store 48 hours from now.

