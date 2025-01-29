Steph ruled out vs. Jazz for first half of Warriors' back-to-back

Steph Curry won't be on the floor when the Warriors face the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

Golden State's star guard was ruled out shortly before tip-off as he manages bilateral knee tendinitis, which has limited his playing time in Warriors back-to-backs during the 2024-25 NBA season.

"Steph's not going to play," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters before the game. "His knees are bothering him, and with the back-to-back, we're hopeful that he'll play tomorrow. It felt like with three games in the next four nights with his knees where they are, let's be smart about it and go from there."

Curry was a late addition to the Warriors' 4:30 p.m. PT injury report as questionable Tuesday before being ruled out, as Kerr said the point guard's knees began to bother him shortly before the game and resting him "made sense."

Golden State also will be without forwards Draymond Green (calf) and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) against Utah. The Warriors play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at Chase Center in the second half of their back-to-back -- one of 14 scheduled for Golden State this season.

The Warriors are 5-3 this season without Curry, who is averaging 22.3 points, 6.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 37 games with a 44.3 shooting percentage from the field and 40.3 percent from 3-point range.

Curry scored just 13 points in Golden State's 118-108 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday as he also deals with a right thumb injury, but the Warriors star made no excuse after the loss.

"It sucks, but it’s not an excuse for anything. Got to play through it," Curry said. "... It’s just something that’s been lingering to the point where it gets hit every once in a while, it's one of those things where it's almost gone and then it gets knocked again. I'll deal with it, but it shouldn't bother me like it did tonight.

"Every time it gets hit, it's like a step back. But it's just annoying."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

While Curry's thumb hasn't kept him out of a game yet, it's clear the Warriors star could use a night off for a variety of reasons.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast