Steph Curry

Steph passes pair of NBA legends on two all-time leaderboards

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry passed a pair of legends on two different all-time NBA lists during the Warriors' 104-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Curry surpassed Allen Iverson on the NBA's all-time scoring list, drilling a 3-pointer with 4:22 remaining in the fourth quarter for the 24,371st point of his professional career.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Curry and Iverson's mutual admiration for each other is well documented, with the latter once telling the Warriors superstar that he's "in his top five."

Curry's scoring wasn't the only historical landmark of Monday's game, as the superstar point guard eclipsed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on the NBA's all-time assist list, dishing out dime No. 6,308 of his illustrious career.

Golden State Warriors

Gui Santos Jan 10

How the game rewarded Santos as next Warriors' opportunity awaits

Buddy Hield Jan 9

Hield's X-factor status magnified in Warriors' win over Pistons

Curry finished Monday's loss with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but it wasn't enough to propel Golden State to victory as it dropped its second consecutive game.

Despite the defeat, Curry always will be able to cherish the landmark accomplishments he achieved on Monday in Toronto.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryKobe Bryant
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us