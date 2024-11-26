Steph, Warriors have ‘sour taste' in mouth after last two losses

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Bonta Hill and Dalton Johnson at 4 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Steph Curry knows the Warriors have to rebound from consecutive losses.

Speaking to the media after a frustrating 128-120 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Curry expressed his thoughts on the state of the team.

“I think on the whole, you’ve got to look at the bright spots to the start of our season,” Curry told reporters. “These last two games have kind of left a sour taste for sure. We’ve given ourselves a little bit of a cushion with a new kind of mindset with who we’re trying to create [offensively] no matter who’s on the floor.

“We’re still playing 12 guys, and you have to be able to adjust no matter what the combinations are offensively. Moving the ball, everybody being involved as a screener, as a passer as a dribbler. I think we can be a little more intentional about what type of shots we want to create with certain lineups. And that’s part of the growth of the team, we all have to be committed to making those adjustments.”

While Golden State had a surprisingly good start to the season, the last two games have been frustrating. Poor offensive decisions, sloppy ball handling and blown assignments on defense were too much to overcome in losses to the San Antonio Spurs and the Nets.

Still, at 12-5, the Warriors are in contention for the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference one month into the season, a much better position than a year ago.

Curry has continued his offensive brilliance, but the rest of the team has struggled to score consistently. Buddy Hield had a hot start to the season, but has cooled off recently, leaving Golden State without a reliable second-scoring option.

For the team to contend for a top seed the rest of the season, it will be critical to figure out the offense and clamp down on defense.

Golden State now faces the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-4) on Wednesday night at Chase Center in a showdown of the top two teams in the Western Conference.

