Ex-NBA vets view Warriors star Steph as most loved athlete of all time

Not only is Steph Curry the greatest shooter of all time and one of the top players to ever grace the game of basketball, but he's also one of the most respected ballers both on and off the court.

That extends beyond the sport of basketball, the "Run It Back" crew of FanDuel TV believes.

As Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus Cousins, Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons discussed Curry's 56-point outburst in the Warriors' comeback win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, they took the conversation to the next level by discussing Curry's big-picture impact on sports as a whole.

As Curry had Orlando's Kia Center sounding like San Francisco's Chase Center on Thursday, Beadle pondered if there is any other player loved more than he is.

"I think Steph Curry might be the only guy to ever go through this league that never receives hate," Cousins said. "He's the golden child."

Williams agreed.

"He gets love in the hood, South America, the playground, some churches," Williams said.

The crew then tried to think of other lovable players who compare, but as time quickly told, couldn't find anyone who truly reaches Curry's level.

Parsons mentioned Dallas Mavericks legend and Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki, stating, "I don't think there's a Dirk hater." He also tossed in another Hall of Famer and San Antonio Spurs icon, Tim Duncan.

While both players undeniably were supported by the world beyond where they played, the collective response was that the outpour of love doesn't match that of Curry's.

"You know the only negative thing I've ever heard about Steph Curry?" Williams presented. "They say he ruined youth sports because all the kids want to be like him and they shoot the ball from half court. That's the only thing I've ever heard about Steph Curry, that he's ruined youth sports. And even that is the biggest compliment you could ever get."

Then the conversation shifted past basketball and into other professional sports and athletes.

"Even across other sports, I think he's the No. 1," Parsons confidently stated, as the rest of the crew agreed.

Steph Curry is the most beloved player in, not only the NBA but, all of sports 😍@BoogieCousins: Steph might be the only player to never get hate.@TeamLou23: He gets love in the hood, South America, the churches, the playground.@MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/rUYoIiT2XB — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 28, 2025

Several sports icons' names began to be blurted out: Patrick Mahomes, Derek Jeter, Tom Brady. All greats in their own right, but not loved the way Curry has been for nearly two decades.

Finally, Parsons gave it one final shot, unconfidently releasing Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's name before it was quickly shut down.

"I don't even think there's a close second right now," Beadle said.

And by the looks of it, there isn't. Curry is in a category of his own, and he truly is one of one.

