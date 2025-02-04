What stunning Luka-AD trade reminded Steph about NBA

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Bonta Hill and Dalton Johnson at 4 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Outside of a select few entrenched superstars, nobody's future with their respective organization is ever 100 percent secure.

Warriors guard Steph Curry is one of the very few exceptions ... right?

The 36-year-old spoke to reporters in the Warriors locker room after Golden State's 104-99 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday at Chase Center, where he was asked about the stunning trade between the Mavericks and Lakers that sent perennial NBA superstar Luka Dončić to Los Angeles and All-NBA center Anthony Davis to Dallas in a blockbuster move on Saturday that shocked the sports world.

Steph Curry on the Luka Dončić trade: “It’s a reminder that there are only a few in this league that can go to sleep with any type of confidence.” pic.twitter.com/JDwswnwRq8 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 4, 2025

"[I was surprised] just because of how out of the blue it was, without any type of hint or rumor, any kind of sign," Curry said postgame. "Especially with them coming off the Finals. It's a reminder there are maybe only a few in this league that can go to sleep with any type of confidence that you'll still be there.

"It's kind of a very unique situation across the board, but I think the idea that it happened in silence is pretty crazy. The fact that you hear a trade and everybody thinks somebody's been hacked is hilarious."

Curry and his Warriors teammates truly were surprised by the move, and a video recorded at a private team event on Saturday night captured their live reactions.

"Good or bad [trade]?"



Steph Curry: "Neither."



Steph, Draymond Green, and Brandin Podziemski were surprised about the Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade 😅



(via _meesmo_/ IG)pic.twitter.com/aYdOB8xE3Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 3, 2025

The Warriors reportedly are looking to make a big move themselves before the NBA's trade deadline on Thursday, although it's fair to assume whatever move they might make still will pale in comparison to the massive trade that shocked the league over the weekend.

... right?

