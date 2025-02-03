Watch Steph, Podz's surprised reaction to blockbuster Luka-AD trade

The blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks that saw the franchises swap superstars Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis surprised everyone, including Steph Curry and his Warriors teammates.

A video captured the moment that Curry, Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski learned of the earth-shaking transaction, with the trio left in disbelief upon hearing the news.

"Good or bad [trade]?"



Steph Curry: "Neither."



Steph, Draymond Green, and Brandin Podziemski were surprised about the Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade 😅



(via _meesmo_/ IG)pic.twitter.com/aYdOB8xE3Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 3, 2025

It's no surprise the move caught the Warriors trio off guard, as the blockbuster trade is something nobody could have predicted materializing out of nowhere.

It wasn't the only Western Conference shake up this weekend, as the Sacramento Kings also made waves by reportedly trading star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

Whether or not Golden State will make a monumental transaction of its own before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline remains to be seen, but it appears the Warriors are attempting to make a move of some kind.

The Warriors reportedly explored trading for Chicago Bulls stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević before the former was sent to Sacramento as part of the three-team trade involving Fox and the Spurs.

Golden State also reportedly was in talks to acquire Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, before the All-NBA wing expressed he wouldn't sign a contract extension with the Warriors, effectively halting any trade discussions between the two teams for the time being.

