How Steph avoids frustration over his foul call ‘reality'

Even after an incredible night for Steph Curry in which he had 52 points and 12 3-pointers, it's hard not to argue he deserved more in the Warriors' 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night at FedExForum.

The discourse over Curry's lack of foul calls isn't new, but it resurfaced during a physical game in Memphis, which featured some debatable non-calls involving the Golden State star.

On "Warriors Postgame Live," Curry explained how he avoids becoming frustrated over questionable officiating -- and still manages to put up all-time performances in the meantime.

"It's my reality. I've been in this situation for a long time," Curry told Warriors broadcasters Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike. "It's like a playoff game. You have to adjust to how the game's being called.

"You can have a reaction, but you don't want to let it distract you from what the task is. So I think trying to stay as even-keeled as possible -- that doesn't mean you're passive or giving into it -- you're kind of fighting through it and not looking to get bailed out even though you feel like it's not going your way."

Curry went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line on Tuesday night, but as Azubuike noted, he arguably could have earned a few more trips to the charity stripe.

Nonetheless, the two-time MVP persisted with, arguably, his best game of the 2024-25 NBA season, adding 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals on top of his absurd shooting performance.

If there's a bright side to the eternal Curry foul debate, it's that the addition of forward Jimmy Butler has significantly helped Curry's free-throw opportunities. Before Butler joined the Warriors on Feb. 8, Curry averaged only 3.4 free-throw attempts per game, per StatMuse.

But since then, that number has nearly doubled, as the veteran has earned six attempts at the line on average in his last 21 games. That mark would be a career-best for Curry over an entire season.

Of course, while it is positive progress, it probably is safe to say Curry (and Dub Nation) would like a few more calls to go his way, especially amid a tense playoff race.

