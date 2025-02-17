NBA enjoys fabulous All-Star Weekend at Steph's Place

SAN FRANCISCO – Dreamforce is the largest annual convention in the Bay Area, clogging streets, filling hotels and restaurants for four days. Though it generates millions in revenue and strives to strike a balance between work and play, it can’t top what we experienced over the weekend.

The level of joy and revelry that took place in the Bay Area from Thursday night through Sunday night was a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

The NBA’s 2025 All-Star Weekend was larger in scope than Dreamforce or any other local annual gathering because it managed to include both sides of the Bay, bringing energy to San Francisco and Oakland and likely beyond.

For three days, the region was Steph’s Place, courtesy of the enduring presence and corporate-level input of Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. He was the unofficial host who took his role seriously enough to be embraced as official.

“The hosting experience was unbelievable,” Curry said Sunday night, sitting behind the All-Star Game MVP award earned a few minutes earlier for leading Team Shaq to a 41-25 over Team Chuck in the championship game at Chase Center, aka The House that Steph Built.

“I'm not going to complain about being tired or exhausted,” Curry added. “This is an honor and a blessing to be able to celebrate and share this beautiful Bay Area that's been a part of my life for the last 16 years and the basketball history and culture that's here and the amazing fans that are here and the impact that the game being here has had on both cities.”

Curry, 36, spent his first 10 NBA seasons in Oakland, leading the Warriors to seven consecutive playoff appearances, five of which reached the NBA Finals and three of which ended in championships. Curry, more than anyone else, made Oracle Arena, now Oakland Arena, a coveted destination.

So, Curry did his part to ensure that although San Francisco was the primary weekend headquarters and Chase Center the epicenter, the celebration was extended to Oakland. All-Star Media Day was at Oakland Arena on Saturday, as were the annual Celebrity Game, the Rising Stars practice session and the NBCU Classic.

“Maybe you've been a part of our journey and understood the highs and the lows of everything we've experienced as a Golden State Warrior franchise,” Curry said. “Oracle is front and center as the symbol of that. It's such a unique place. Oakland is such a unique city, unique town, and the idea that we had an opportunity to pay homage to the 47 years that we played in that building and the memories that we had.

“I got real emotional (Saturday) going back. I've been back a couple times before but not with a crowd and not with a basketball floor on the ground and being able to reminisce. It was very special, for sure. I know there's a lot of talk that we should play a game there. I like that idea.”

In other words, there is enough Warriors love for San Francisco to share with Oakland, even if only once a year. Just to feel the vibe that is hard to describe. Curry’s first official acts, on Friday, were in Oakland, where he visited public schools in East Oakland and West Oakland. Eat.Learn.Play., the foundation he shares with his wife, Ayesha, made restorations to both schools and also a six-figure donations to the Oakland Unified School District.

Neither visit was on the NBA calendar, but they were in boldface on his calendar.

After renewing acquaintances with Oakland’s arena, its employees and the fans that filled the place, Curry then made his way through the gridlocked highways and byways to San Francisco and Chase. He and Ayesha sat courtside for All-Star Saturday Night, where players participated in the Skills Challenge, the 3-point contest and the Slam Dunk Contest.

From there was the short walk to Splash, the new sports bar on the plaza outside Chase Center, which on Saturday night was repurposed as Club Thirty – Curry wears No. 30 – for a celebration hosted by the man of the weekend. Consider it a place to celebrate Curry’s contribution to all that the Warriors have become.

The party, featuring Gentlemen’s Cut bourbon, a spirit inspired by and introduced by Curry two years ago, went well into the early morning hours on Sunday. There were dozens of athletes, musicians and other celebrities, all invited by the host.

By Sunday afternoon, Curry was back at Chase, shaking off fatigue, delighting the crowd with a halfcourt shot accounting for three of his 15 points in the championship game and walking off the floor with the MVP trophy.

“It was awesome from start to finish,” Curry said, giving the weekend 10 points on a 1-to-10 scale. “The highlight is obviously the game. That's what everybody is looking forward to.

“It brought a lot of my people together that have helped me along the way or been a part of the journey, and I got to kind of reflect a little bit. I'm excited to get back to work next week. I'll definitely get away and take a little catch-up on some sleep.”

The NBA, with Curry’s influence, treated both sides of the bay with respect. It honored San Francisco and Oakland, as well as the Warriors’ past and present. All in all, a tremendous weekend. And the host, driving the Valentine love vibe, was exceptional.

Good luck, Dreamforce, in trying to top that.

