Steph drops funny quip after passing Allen in all-time NBA scoring

Father Time has yet to catch up to Warriors superstar Steph Curry, well, for the most part.

Curry's 21 points in Golden State's stunning 116-109 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night helped him leap Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen on the NBA's all-time scoring list. His instant reaction?

"You see the grey hair?" Curry joked to ESPN's Jorge Sedano after the game. "That just means you're blessed to keep playing this game at a high level. I thank God every day that this is a space I've been able to live in for 16 years. The names, I passed [Allen Iverson] a couple weeks ago, Ray today -- guys I grew up watching in my generation who inspire me to love the game the way I do.

"So it's definitely special. Shout out to Ray."

With Wednesday's performance, Curry has reached 24,515 points throughout his 16-season NBA career, passing Allen's 24,505. He now is just 300 away from Patrick Ewing and less than 700 from Jerry West for 25th.

Los Angeles Lakers megastar LeBron James leads the list with 41,474 points.

This season, Curry, who turns 37 on March 14, is averaging 22.3 points on 44.2-percent shooting from the field and 40.5 percent from 3-point range, with 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 31.7 minutes through 38 games.

Perhaps his hair is the only indication of his age catching up to him.

