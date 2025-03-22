South Carolina star ‘almost cried' after Steph wears her shirt

Game always recognizes game.

South Carolina women's basketball star MiLaysia Fulwiley was scrolling on social media Thursday night when she saw a post that nearly brought her to tears.

It was photos of Warriors superstar Steph Curry wearing a T-shirt with the sophomore guard's name and face on it while arriving at Chase Center for Golden State's matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

The Chef knows who's about to be cookin' up some madness 🔥



Steph Curry pulled up to the Warriors game reppin' Milaysia Fulwiley 😮‍💨@GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/vf9LE6sDPL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2025

Fulwiley, who was instrumental to South Carolina's 2024 NCAA women's national championship run during her freshman season, now is locked in with the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament officially underway.

And Curry wasted no time showing some support -- something that nearly brought Fulwiley to tears.

"I almost cried, honestly," Fulwiley said Friday after the Gamecocks' first-round win. "Just seeing how I grew up and where I come from, no one from where I came from that would ever happen to. I'm just proud of myself for trusting the process and locking in because other great people will be of notice like Steph.

"I'm just blessed, honestly."

"I almost cried, honestly."@GamecockWBB's MiLaysia Fulwiley on what Steph Curry's support means to her ❤️ @MilaysiaF #MarchMadness x 🎥 @jaredparkertv / WACH FOX 57 pic.twitter.com/Lapcroz8Kt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 22, 2025

Fulwiley's connection with Curry dates back to her high school days when she attended the NBA megastar's invitation-only camps in California and played for Curry’s AAU team during the summer before her senior year at Keenan High School. She then signed a multi-year NIL deal last March with Curry’s "Curry Brand."

Fuwiley scored 15 points in 19 minutes in South Carolina's 108-48 blowout win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Friday.

Both Fuwiley and her Gamecocks and Curry and his Warriors are locked in hoping to help their respective teams win another championship this year.

