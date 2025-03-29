Steph assesses tailbone injury severity after return in Warriors' win

Steph Curry returned from his tailbone injury to lead the Warriors to a 111-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Following a hard fall in a March 20 contest against the Toronto Raptors, the star guard missed Golden State's next two games -- both of which ended in losses.

After scoring 23 points on 7of 21 from the field and 5 of 16 from 3-point range, Curry illustrated the severity of his injury, which he described as a "deep, serious contusion."

"It just reminded me of 2021 when I fell into the stairs in Houston," Curry told reporters, referring to a similar fall that resulted in a hairline tailbone fracture. "Thankfully, I didn't break anything or have any bone damage. ... I'll feel it for a while, but I can play, and I can't make it worse as long as I don't land on it again."

Curry added that the injury didn't bother or worry him in his return to game action -- he said he's just "aware of it" -- though he isn't sure how long the injury will linger.

"A week off is great in one aspect because you're rested," Curry continued. "But the timing, the endurance of getting through your regular minutes, that was a little bit of a challenge. Down the stretch, just trying to manage the game and not do anything crazy."

While that break might have helped the 37-year-old regain some physical strength for the remainder of the season, Curry also disclosed the mental effects of the absence.

"I was away from the team for three days, which was kind of weird, but I could fill the cup up a little bit," he explained. "I thought I was going to play in Miami and kind of went through the routine but wasn't able to go for the game. So, it was another two days to get my mind right."

Coach Steve Kerr shared a similar sentiment on his veteran leader's needed return -- but valuable break as well.

"I thought [Curry] looked great," Kerr said in his postgame presser. "He was moving really well, took care of the ball. I thought Steph played an excellent game. He probably missed his last five or six 3s, so the numbers don't look great, but he looked like himself and I think the week off did him a lot of good."

With nine games left in the NBA regular season, Golden State needs Curry to have as much mental and physical energy as possible going forward.

After Friday night, the Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota all remain within half a game in the Western Conference standings seeking the No. 6 seed and an evasion from the play-in tournament.

