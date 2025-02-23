Steph trolls Mavs' Washington back with third-quarter ‘night night'

Warriors star Steph Curry never forgets.

The Petty King was in full force in the third quarter of Golden State's game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at Chase Center, with Curry pulling out an early "night night" celebration after drilling a 3-pointer over P.J. Washington to give the Warriors a 95-74 lead.

Curry directed his signature celly at Washington, who trolled the Warriors guard earlier this month after Dallas beat Golden State at American Airlines Center. Washington hit the night night for the second time this season following the Mavericks' 111-107 win over the Warriors on Feb. 12, even though he didn't suit up for the game, and it's clear Curry took note.

Earlier in the season, P.J. Washington went viral for hitting Stephen Curry’s “night night” celebration from the sideline after beating the Warriors.



Curry typically hits his night night celebration in the final minutes of a game, after securing the dagger that often puts the contest away for good. But with 30 points through three quarters on Sunday -- and with the Warriors holding a commanding lead over the Mavericks -- Curry felt confident enough to break it out early for the last word.

Here's to hoping Curry and Co. can hold off Dallas in the fourth quarter.

