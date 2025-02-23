Steph Curry

Steph trolls Mavs' Washington back with third-quarter ‘night night'

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Warriors star Steph Curry never forgets.

The Petty King was in full force in the third quarter of Golden State's game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at Chase Center, with Curry pulling out an early "night night" celebration after drilling a 3-pointer over P.J. Washington to give the Warriors a 95-74 lead.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Curry directed his signature celly at Washington, who trolled the Warriors guard earlier this month after Dallas beat Golden State at American Airlines Center. Washington hit the night night for the second time this season following the Mavericks' 111-107 win over the Warriors on Feb. 12, even though he didn't suit up for the game, and it's clear Curry took note.

Curry typically hits his night night celebration in the final minutes of a game, after securing the dagger that often puts the contest away for good. But with 30 points through three quarters on Sunday -- and with the Warriors holding a commanding lead over the Mavericks -- Curry felt confident enough to break it out early for the last word.

Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler Feb 20

Warriors' confidence reaches new high entering final playoff push

Steve Kerr Feb 20

Kerr's new-look small-ball lineup faces stiff challenges

Here's to hoping Curry and Co. can hold off Dallas in the fourth quarter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Steph Curry
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us