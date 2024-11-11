Steph drops ‘night night' to cap Warriors' statement win in OKC

The Warriors were leaking oil, but Steph Curry saved the day and put the Oklahoma City Thunder to bed.

With the Warriors clinging to a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Curry nailed a 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining in regulation and hit the Thunder with his legendary "night night" celebration.

The Warriors held on to beat the Thunder 127-116 at Paycom Center.

STEPH SAYS NIGHT NIGHT 😴 pic.twitter.com/pH8ooQYmzM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 11, 2024

A Steph dagger in OKC, does that sound familiar? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/elaK1DxnFP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 11, 2024

Curry finished with a game-high 36 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field and 7 of 13 from 3-point range. He also had seven assists, five rebounds and was a plus-21 in 37 minutes of action.

Curry hadn't busted out the "night night" celebration since the gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Warriors went 4-1 on the five-game road trip and head home to host Curry's Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Curry and the Warriors will sleep well on their flight from Oklahoma City to San Francisco.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast