Why Steph believes ‘Golden Dagger' shot better than OKC ‘Double Bang'

Steph Curry has the 3-point compilation that any NBA player wishes for, featuring some of the most iconic calls for some of the most memorable shots from beyond the arc in basketball history.

But of the nearly 4,000 3-pointers that the Warriors superstar has made, two shots stand among the rest: the “double bang” against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 and his “Golden Dagger” in Team USA's thrilling gold-medal game win over Team France to cap off the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On the latest episode of "Dubs Talk," Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole and Dalton Johnson which one of the two he ranks higher and why.

“The Golden Dagger," Curry told Poole and Johnson. “It takes the cake for a lot of reasons just because it’s the stage that is one game, the gold medal game.”

With Team USA up six with under a minute remaining, Curry hit his eighth 3-pointer of the night, facing a French double-team as the shot clock dwindled, prompting Noah Eagle to deliver his instant classic “Golden Dagger” call.

STEPHEN CURRY.



OLYMPIC “NIGHT NIGHT” DAGGER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bC3GERTfnl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

The 36-year-old star stepped back and drilled the fadeaway jumper over both defenders to put the game to rest. Months later, Curry acknowledges it’s the standout shot of his career, especially when considering the scenario’s context.

“It was the end of a four 3-point flurry that is still very surreal to me,” Curry added. “At this stage in my career, the fact that I hadn’t played in the Olympics before.

“There was so much excitement and build-up for me just about being a part of Team USA basketball and being a part of the American Olympic Team, taking all of the sites and sounds. For that to have a crescendo moment like that was crazy.”

More than eight years ago, Mike Breen delivered a "Bang. Bang" call of Curry’s game-winning shot in Oklahoma City during Golden State’s 121-118 overtime win over the Thunder.

With 5.9 seconds left on the clock, Curry ran the ball down the court before pulling up from the Thunder’s logo for a game-winning deep splash, evoking perhaps the most memorable NBA call of its respective decade.

"BANG! BANG! OH WHAT A SHOT FROM CURRY!"



7 years ago today.



Never gets old. pic.twitter.com/y3rQ4r0UoW — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 27, 2023

The “Golden Dagger” ranks higher on Curry’s list. But from the perspective of how difficult the shots were, Curry acknowledges his shot against the Thunder was tougher.

“Degree of difficulty, from a shooter’s perspective, I think the OKC shot was a little bit harder because it was a little bit deeper,” Curry told Poole and Johnson. “And honestly, there are no thoughts going on in my head on either of them – just get to your spot and shoot it. Two iconic calls, too.”

Curry, who has delivered some of the best individual moments in team history for Dub Nation and Team USA, didn’t forget about adding the infamous call from French announcers to the list either.

“And the French call,” Curry concluded. “Devil Curry. That was crazy. I apologize [to] all the McDonald’s fans who got their curry sauce revoked over in Paris. That was different.”

