Steph exits Warriors game with pelvic contusion after scary fall

Warriors star Steph Curry left Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors after a scary fall beneath the basket.

A hush fell over the Chase Center crowd in the third quarter after Curry was knocked to the ground. The point guard immediately grabbed his lower back in pain and went to Golden State's locker room shortly after. There was no foul called on the play.

The Warriors later ruled Curry out of the game with a pelvic contusion.

Up to that point, Curry had scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 2 of 4 from deep. Dub Nation rained down "MVP" chants as the training staff tended to Curry on the court.

Earlier in the week, Curry admitted his back had been hurting him, too, before sitting out of Tuesday's win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

While it's unclear just how serious Curry's injury is, the fall was frightening and clearly sent the two-time NBA MVP into distress.

