Washington trolls Steph, Warriors with 'night night' after Mavs' win

By Tristi Rodriguez

Does the "P" in P.J. Washington's name stand for petty?

The Mavericks forward hit Steph Curry's iconic "night night" celebration after Dallas' 111-107 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center -- the second time he's done so publicly this season.

Back on Dec. 15, the second matchup of the season between both teams, Dallas defeated Golden State 145-133 on the backs of former Mavericks star guard Luka Dončić's 45-point, 11-rebound, 13-assist triple-double.

After that December game, Washington, who finished with 13 points 4-of-7 shooting from the field and 2 of 4 from 3-point range, adding four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes, Washington walked over to his bench with a big smile on his face and hit the night night -- or some variation of it -- in front of the Chase Center crowd.

Nearly two months later, he said "night night" again, this time on his home floor. And to add just another layer to things, Washington didn't even step foot on the floor during Wednesday's contest as he's been sidelined with an ankle injury.

Still, it appears his pettiness takes no days off.

While it's all in good fun right now, the last thing an opponent wants to do is tick off Steph Curry. The Warriors host Washington's Mavericks for the final time of the regular season on Feb. 23 at Chase Center. We'll have to wait and see who gets to say the final "night night" this season.

