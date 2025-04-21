Rockets fan's disrespectful Steph prediction ages horribly in Game 1

Never doubt the NBA's greatest shooter of all time.

One Houston Rockets fan learned that the hard way during the Warriors' 95-85 Game 1 win in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, when Steph Curry proved their pregame prediction wrong with 31 points and a wild barrage of 3-pointers at Toyota Center.

The Rockets fan likely thought Amen Thompson would lock Curry up again like he did in Golden State's loss to Houston on April 6 -- but playoff Steph is a different beast no matter how he looks in warmups.

"Curry bricking shots [pregame]," the fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, before Sunday's game with a video of Curry missing shots -- from half court. "He’s scoring 10 points max tonight."

Not so fast.

The Warriors superstar put on a game-high scoring performance with shots from deep that had to be seen to be believed.

In the Warriors' last regular-season loss to the Rockets, Curry scored just three points on 1-of-10 shooting. While Rockets fans certainly hoped Sunday would be a repeat, Curry's rookie teammate Quinten Post knew that wouldn't be the case.

"I've played with Steph now throughout the season and I think I've never seen a guy being guarded like that by everybody,” Post said Friday. “But what I do think [the Rockets] have is the size and athleticism to back up that aggressive play. But what I do know is that they're not going to hold Steph to three points again. I know that for a fact. It's nothing he hasn't seen before, and he'll be up for the challenge."

Curry did just that with a bounce-back performance in Houston on Sunday to give Golden State a 1-0 advantage in the first-round series.

As expected, Warriors fans flocked to the pregame prediction after the game asking for an update.

Because while playoff wins are sweet, sometimes a ratio is just as good of a victory. And sadly for the Rockets, Curry so far remains their playoff kryptonite.

